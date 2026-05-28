/Court hands Trump temporary win, allows mail-in voting restrictions to stand

A federal judge handed a major, if temporary, victory to the Trump administration late Wednesday (May 27), declining to block an executive order aimed at restricting mail-in voting ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. US District Judge Carl J. Nichols ruled against a coalition of civil rights groups, Democratic committees, and nearly two dozen states that sought an immediate preliminary injunction to halt the directive. The plaintiffs argued that the order issued on March 31 unconstitutionally overstepped presidential authority, bypassing Congress and state legislatures, which traditionally govern election procedures.

However, Judge Nichols, an appointee of President Donald Trump, determined that the legal challenge was premature. Because federal agencies have not yet fully implemented or enforced the specific rules outlines in the order, the plaintiffs failed to show immediate, irreparable harm required for a court-ordered block.

"The Court recognizes that the Postal Service may ultimately issue a final rule that directly affects Plaintiffs or their members," Nichols wrote in his 26-page opinion. "Plaintiffs may, of course, renew their motions if and when those future actions occur. Until then, however, Plaintiffs cannot show that preliminary injunctive relief is warranted."

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The controversial executive order instructs the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to compile lists of adult U.S. citizens to distribute to state election offices. Crucially, it asks the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to establish sweeping guidelines restricting the delivery of mail-in ballots exclusively to individuals verified on those specific federal voter eligibility lists. Critics label this an overreach into state-run election systems and warning that flawed data could lead to widespread voter disenfranchisement.