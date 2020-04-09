Coronavirus replaced by racism, xenophobia and hate against foreigners in China 

Coronavirus is being replaced by racism, xenophobia and hate against foreigners. A comic has now gone viral which labels foreign visitors as trash



A video that went viral on social media also claims Africans are being targeted in China. They are being asked to leave hotels. Even vacate the houses they used to live in. They are victims of the fear surrounding the Wuhan coronavirus.

The Chinese govt says it has defeated the virus. New cases are being brought from outside. So Chinese people are targeting outsiders and racism is rampant. Foreigners are under attack and being called carriers of the Wuhan virus. Bigoted Chinese citizens are now driving a campaign of hate --- especially against the Africans.



Africans in China are now facing xenophobia of the worst kind. The city of Guangzhou is known as "Little Africa". It has the largest African migrant population in Asia. Earlier this month, fresh cases were detected among Africans living in the city. Fake news began spreading. One story claimed that 300 thousand Africans are infected in Guangzhou. A claim that was later denied by Chinese state television. But that, could not stop a wave of racist attacks against the African community. Allegedly, many of them were asked to leave their rented homes --- almost overnight. Racism and xenophobia are now growing.



An apartment complex in Beijing put out this message on its window -- "We do not accept foreign friends". That's the message from the government too. China has curbed the entry of foreign nationals.



With the first reports of this outbreak. China began accusing the world of racism. China pointed out how its citizens abroad were being targeted.



But Beijing is doing little and saying nothing about what's brewing in its backyard. The coronavirus might be leaving china and it is being replaced by racism, xenophobia and hate against foreigners.