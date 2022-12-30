Coronavirus LIVE updates: WHO 'concerned' over new surge in Covid-19 cases in China; India reports 243 new cases in last 24 hours,

China has asserted that the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths is transparent, according to state media, despite the official figures being small in comparison to other countries and its hospitals being overrun with infections. Beijing's release of all virus information was done "in the spirit of openness", a top health chief said at a press briefing held by China's State Council, Xinhua reported late Thursday. On Friday, a national disease control body reported 5,500 new local cases and one death, but with the end of mass testing and the narrowing of criteria for what counts as a Covid-19 fatality, those figures are no longer thought to reflect reality. According to some experts, there could be up to 9,000 deaths per day.

Jiao Yahui from the National Health Commission (NHC) told reporters on Thursday, "China has always been publishing information on Covid-19 deaths and severe cases in the spirit of openness and transparency".