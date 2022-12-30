Coronavirus LIVE updates: WHO 'concerned' over new surge in Covid-19 cases in China; India reports 243 new cases in last 24 hours,
The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland on 29 December, compared to one death the day before, on Friday. According to the Indian Health Ministry, passengers travelling to India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand will be required to undergo mandatory covid-19 tests in their respective countries prior to departure. From 1 January 2023, travellers must undergo an RT-PCR test prior to departure and upload the results to the Air Suvidha portal. This is in addition to the 2 per cent random testing administered to all international passengers upon arrival at the airport. According to the health ministry's covid bulletin on Thursday, the country recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,552.
China has asserted that the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths is transparent, according to state media, despite the official figures being small in comparison to other countries and its hospitals being overrun with infections. Beijing's release of all virus information was done "in the spirit of openness", a top health chief said at a press briefing held by China's State Council, Xinhua reported late Thursday. On Friday, a national disease control body reported 5,500 new local cases and one death, but with the end of mass testing and the narrowing of criteria for what counts as a Covid-19 fatality, those figures are no longer thought to reflect reality. According to some experts, there could be up to 9,000 deaths per day.
Jiao Yahui from the National Health Commission (NHC) told reporters on Thursday, "China has always been publishing information on Covid-19 deaths and severe cases in the spirit of openness and transparency".
In the last 24 hours, India has reported 243 new Covid cases. The recovery rate is currently 98.8 per cent. The daily positivity rate is 0.1 per cent, the weekly positivity rate is 0.16 per cent, and India's active caseload is 3,609. 220.09 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far, 81,097 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, and the country's active caseload is 0.01 per cent.