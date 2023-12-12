COP28 Live Updates: Tensions rise as draft text avoids mentioning phase out of fossil fuels
The final day of the global climate summit, COP28, will conclude on Friday (Dec 12) amidst divisions over the draft text of the summit agreement. Countries who are vulnerable to climate change have criticised the draft text as the word “phase out” of fossil fuels was reportedly dropped, despite assurances in the previous summit. The US and EU have urged tougher action, calling for the draft to be strengthened. A group of small island states says the new draft is "completely insufficient" with "weak language on fossil fuels"
Almost 200 countries have representatives at the Dubai summit, and all must agree or the deal will collapse.
According to Guardian, influential industry trade groups, thinktanks and public relations agencies with a track record in climate denialism and misleading the public have been given access to the UN climate talks in Duba.
Corporate Accountability, a transparency watchdog, has found that UN organizers greenlighted access to groups that have obstructed fossil fuel regulations and other climate action, giving them the same or greater access to the international negotiations as Indigenous communities, human rights groups and climate justice organizations.
Many countries including Australia, the US, the UK, Canada and Japan said they will “not be a co-signatory” to “death certificates” for small island states, and have demanded a stronger agreement at the COP28 summit to deal with fossil fuels and address the climate crisis, reports Guardian.
The development comes as the text of a draft deal proposed by the summit presidency has tensions amongst the climate vulnerable countries.
A statement delivered by the Australian climate change minister, Chris Bowen, on behalf of what’s known as the umbrella group of countries, on Monday evening expressed concerns over the draft avoiding highly contentious calls for a “phase-out” or “phase-down” of fossil fuels in an attempt to find consensus from nearly 200 countries that have been meeting in Dubai for nearly a fortnight.
A draft of a potential climate deal at the COP28 summit on Monday suggested a range of measures countries could take to slash greenhouse gas emissions, but omitted the "phase out" of fossil fuels many nations have demanded - drawing criticism from the U.S, EU and climate-vulnerable countries, reports Reuters news agency.
The draft has set the stage for contentious last-minute negotiations in the two-week summit in Dubai, which has laid bare deep international divisions over whether oil, gas and coal should have a place in a climate-friendly future.