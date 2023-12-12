COP28 Live Updates: Tensions rise as draft text avoids mentioning phase out of fossil fuels

Many countries including Australia, the US, the UK, Canada and Japan said they will “not be a co-signatory” to “death certificates” for small island states, and have demanded a stronger agreement at the COP28 summit to deal with fossil fuels and address the climate crisis, reports Guardian.

The development comes as the text of a draft deal proposed by the summit presidency has tensions amongst the climate vulnerable countries.

A statement delivered by the Australian climate change minister, Chris Bowen, on behalf of what’s known as the umbrella group of countries, on Monday evening expressed concerns over the draft avoiding highly contentious calls for a “phase-out” or “phase-down” of fossil fuels in an attempt to find consensus from nearly 200 countries that have been meeting in Dubai for nearly a fortnight.