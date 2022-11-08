COP27 LIVE Updates | Pakistan, small-island nations to call for compensation measures from developed countries

COP 27 climate change summit Photograph: Twitter
World leaders are set to take the stage on Tuesday, November 8, as the COP27 climate summit enters its second full day at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, and leaders of small island nations Tuvalu and Antigua and Barbuda are scheduled to speak with compensation for climate change-related disasters on their respective agendas.
Nov 08, 2022, 03:38 PM (IST)
Commitment made during climate change negotiations must be honored: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that for the sake of African continent and the world, there is a need for a dramatic increase in global mitigation and ambition to keep the world on the 1.5 degree pathway.
"The commitments that were made must be honored, because failing to honor these commitments breaks trust and confidence in the process," he said.
Nov 08, 2022, 03:33 PM (IST)
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe proposed to establish an international climate change university in the island nation.
"It is proposed that before we get to Dubai for COP28, like minded nations should meet at the ministerial level to discuss the way forward on all aspects of climate financing," he added.
"Why do we need this (climate change) funding? It is known fact that the practice of colonialism transferred the rich resources of Asia and Africa to Europe and were used to industrialise their countries. We became poor from this plunder," Wickremesinghe reasoned.
Nov 08, 2022, 03:20 PM (IST)
President of Poland, Andrzej Duda said that his country is an example of a country that is following the path of sustainable development, significantly reducing emissions while growing its GDP.
"Let us, remember, transition is there to serve man, not man to serve transition. Today, we need solidarity and concerted global action as much as ever," he said.
Nov 08, 2022, 03:16 PM (IST)
Macky Sall, President of Senegal, in his address to the COP27 delegates at Sharm El-Sheikh, emphasised on the demand of various African nations for "a just energy transition".
"Africa here today renews its commitments under Paris Agreement and its commitments to our specific needs being taken into account. What we want is a just energy transition," he said.
Nov 08, 2022, 02:49 PM (IST)
The developing countries, in continuum with investors, rich countries and development banks need to secure $1 trillion a year in external financing for climate action by 2030, a report said on Tuesday, November 8. It also said that the total annual investment requirement of developing countries would hit $2.4 trillion by 2030.
The report, released ahead of talks on climate change finance at the COP27 summit in Egypt, said the funding was required to cut emissions, boost resilience, deal with damage from climate change and restore nature and land.
“The world needs a breakthrough and a new roadmap on climate finance that can mobilize the $1 trillion in external finance that will be needed by 2030 for emerging markets and developing countries other than China,” said the report, commissioned by the current and previous climate summit hosts, Egypt and Britain.
Nov 08, 2022, 02:12 PM (IST)
The United Nations' Conference of Parties (COP27) climate summit entered in third day on Tuesday, November 8.
Among the expected speakers are the advocates for measures to compensate poor, climate-vulnerable countries for damage wrought by global warming.
They include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, which was recently hit by devastating floods, and the leaders of small island nations Tuvalu and Antigua and Barbuda, which are susceptible to hurricanes and ongoing sea-level rise.
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will also speak on Tuesday, along with European Council President Charles Michel, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and dozens of others.