/Colombian presidential candidate Espriella gets Trump's endorsement, vows to make US ties 'like never before'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 2) endorsed Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella after he came at the top in the first-round elections. Trump praised the candidate calling him a "smart, strong, and tough leader" who is committed to advancing Colombia's interests. He said that the results of the elections is important for the future of Colombia. De la Espriella will face off against leftist senator Ivan Cepeda on June 21. In response, Espriella vowed to improve ties with the US. Outgoing left-wing President Gustavo Petro slammed Trump for his endorsement. Espriella, who is known by the nickname "El Tigre" ("The Tiger"), came at the top in the first-round elections against Cepeda, with two men were separated by just a few percentage points with more than 97 per cent of votes counted.

"The results of this Election are very important to the future of Colombia and its relationship to the United States. Because of his tremendous accomplishments in life, and his political support for me, personally, it is my Honor to give Abelardo my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. Espriella said that relations with Washington would be "like never before" if he defeats the leftist senator.

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