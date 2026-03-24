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Cloud war: AWS Bahrain disrupted again as drone strikes target Amazon's digital infrastructure

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Mar 24, 2026, 17:43 IST | Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 17:43 IST
Cloud war: AWS Bahrain disrupted again as drone strikes target Amazon's digital infrastructure

AWS Bahrain disrupted again as drone strikes target Amazon's digital infrastructure Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

AWS confirms "profound physical damage" and disruptions in Bahrain following new drone strikes. Amazon urges all customers to migrate workloads immediately.

Amazon Web Services in Bahrain and UAE has been "disrupted" due to the ongoing West Asia war. This is the second time in a month the operation have been impacted. Speaking to news agency Rueters, an Amazon spokesperson said that the drone activity in the region caused the disruption. The aerial strikes in the area have caused structural damage and power failures at several data centres.

In a statement on Monday night, “As this ​situation evolves and, as we have advised before, we request those with workloads in the ​affected regions continue to migrate to other locations.”

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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