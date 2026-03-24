/Cloud war: AWS Bahrain disrupted again as drone strikes target Amazon's digital infrastructure

Amazon Web Services in Bahrain and UAE has been "disrupted" due to the ongoing West Asia war. This is the second time in a month the operation have been impacted. Speaking to news agency Rueters, an Amazon spokesperson said that the drone activity in the region caused the disruption. The aerial strikes in the area have caused structural damage and power failures at several data centres.
In a statement on Monday night, “As this situation evolves and, as we have advised before, we request those with workloads in the affected regions continue to migrate to other locations.”