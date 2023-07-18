Climate change crisis LIVE: Typhoon Talim reaches Vietnam after unleashing havoc in China

The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help fight British Columbia's wildfire. More soldiers, helicopters and a Hercules plane will also be dispatched to help firefighters contain the unprecedented crisis, army sources said.

The province's Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth welcomed the arrival of the troops, saying, "We also know we can count on the Canadian Armed Forces to be able to assist in terms of a lot of the work that needs to be done."

"While they don't necessarily fight the fires on the front lines, they can provide important work to be able to allow the firefighters to do the work they need to be doing on the ground," he added.