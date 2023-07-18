Climate change crisis LIVE: Typhoon Talim reaches Vietnam after unleashing havoc in China
Story highlights
Climate change crisis: Deadly floods, heatwaves and record temperatures are making lives miserable for millions across the world, giving observers and researchers more insights into the severe consequences that climate change will bring in. Meanwhile, southern China has been hit by Typhoon Talim, and at the same time, it is dealing with heatwaves in the north.
Europe is also reeling under an intense heatwave spell, which is expected to hit its peak on Tuesday. Similarly, a threatening heat is expected to batter North America at least until July 28. Meanwhile, UK scientists believe these are man-made disasters only and all of these events are well-expected in a world where fossil fuels are still burnt.
Leading UK scientist Dr Frederieke Otto, from Imperial College London, was quoted as saying by BBC that "what we are seeing at the moment is exactly what we expect in a world where we are still burning fossil fuels".
Track LIVE UPDATES here:
Firefighters continued their efforts to combat a massive wildfire, dubbed as Rabbit Fire, active near Beaumont in Riverside County. First erupted on Friday, the fire has ravaged over 3,200 hectares of land. As of Monday, the Riverside County fire department reported that it had achieved 35 per cent containment.
https://t.co/gvttY6FPaG— Feeling_Hilton Films (@GobsterRoblox) July 16, 2023
California wildfire fire riverside county @AgendaFreeTV
A time-lapse video captures the alarming spectacle of the fire's relentless expansion, engulfing a ridge and advancing beyond the mobile phone mast that houses the camera. Despite the valiant efforts of firefighters, the flames are yet to be brought under control.
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help fight British Columbia's wildfire. More soldiers, helicopters and a Hercules plane will also be dispatched to help firefighters contain the unprecedented crisis, army sources said.
The province's Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth welcomed the arrival of the troops, saying, "We also know we can count on the Canadian Armed Forces to be able to assist in terms of a lot of the work that needs to be done."
"While they don't necessarily fight the fires on the front lines, they can provide important work to be able to allow the firefighters to do the work they need to be doing on the ground," he added.
According to Reuters, Typhoon Talim arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday after crossing China with less intensity than anticipated. Despite the storm's arrival, there have been no reported fatalities in either country, thanks in part to the relocation of approximately 260,000 people beforehand.
Initially, Talim struck southern China on Monday night, unleashing its maximum wind speeds of 136.8 kilometers per hour (85 miles per hour) upon the coast of Guangdong province. However, by Tuesday, the typhoon had weakened into a tropical storm as it slowly made its way across Bach Long Vi, an island in Vietnam, before progressing towards the adjacent Chinese region of Guangxi.
South Korea is grappling with massive downpours as rains continued for a ninth consecutive day on Monday. So far, at least 40 people have died and 34 others are injured, with thousands out of their homes since July 9. The country's southern and central regions are the most affected.
Authorities have deployed around 900 rescue workers to rescue people and clear a muddy tunnel where 15 vehicles, including a bus, are believed to be trapped. So far, 13 dead bodies were pulled up from the debris and nine people were rescued.
The temperature in Rome is expected to reach 42C or 43C mark on Tuesday. The Italian health ministry has put sixteen cities, including Rome, Florence, Bologna, Bari, Cagliari and Palermo on red alert. It translates to a national emergency which can impact the population of the entire nation.
Tourists in US are flocking to the Death Valley National Park to witness an expected breach of temperature records this weekend. The mercury is expected to hit the peak of 55 degrees Celcius this Sunday. Meanwhile, heatwave is expected to intensify in coming days in Western US, being labelled as "heat dome". National Weather Service in Phoenix has called it “one of the strongest high-pressure systems this region has ever seen.”
Firefighters in Greece continued their efforts to contain massive wildfires, fuelled by intense heatwaves and strong winds. Around 1,200 children had to be evacuated from a summer camp in the coastal town of Loutraki, west of Athens. Another wildfire reportedly erupted in Kouvaras, southeast of the capital. Police later arrested a person suspected of starting the blaze. Several animals, including horses stuck in stables, were also rescued.
US climate envoy John Kerry is in China and is expected to hold climate talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing. The meeting between the top two biggest carbon emitters comes amidst strained diplomatic ties. “Cooperation on climate change is advancing under the overall climate of China and the United States, so we need the joint support of the people of China and the United States,” Wang Yi told his "old friend" Kerry. “There is a need for a healthy, stable, and sustainable Sino-US relationship,” he added.
Kerry told Wang, "Climate, as you know, is a global issue, not a bilateral issue. It's a threat to all of humankind."
"This is a matter of global leadership," he stressed, adding that the world "really hopes for that and needs it".
China is facing this year's first major storm,Typhoon Talim, prompting authorities to evacuate at least 230,000 people. China's Guandong province is the most affected, as winds of nearly 140kmph hit the country's southern coast. Raging winds and rains led to hundreds of flights and trains being delayed or cancelled. Dozens of tourist destinations were also shut down. Typhoon is expected to lose intensity by Tuesday morning.