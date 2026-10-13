/Christa Pike botched execution: Mystery 911 call reveals absence of one code delayed ambulance dispatch

Christa Pike's botched execution on September 30 led someone to call 911, telling them about an inmate who was still alive despite being administered two lethal injections. Heavily redacted audio and transcripts of the calls made that night were accessed by the Nashville Banner, which reveal what transpired.

Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received the call from the Tennessee Department of Correction asking them to send an ambulance at Riverbend Maximum Security Institute. However, the dispatchers initially thought it was a prank call.

The TDOC needed a building code for Riverbend, which it didn't have. So the call had to be verified to ensure it wasn't a hoax. The mystery call came from a cellphone inside the prison, and TDOC’s Central Control had no idea about the 911 call. The control centre provided the code after multiple phone calls.

The first call, made at 8:40 pm, began as Pike started breathing loudly. The dispatcher asks the caller, "What's your code? I'll wait," and then again as the person sounds confused. "My code? For reporting an emergency, or you, do you [want to] know what the emergency is?" The dispatcher asks again, "What’s the code? For the location?" The person tells them they don't have a code.

The caller explains that the prison was carrying out an execution tonight and "10 grams of pentobarbital" had been administered. "The person is not yet deceased. That started approximately one hour ago. And we’re calling for an ambulance."

DEC called Metro Fire Dispatch and told them what was happening. The employee is surprised to know that they do not have a code. “How do they not have a code?” he says, to which the DEC caller reacts, "Right? They should know the code. Especially as [redacted]."

The DEC caller then says, "I guess since this is a special case, they may not know. But I don’t know why they don’t have the code." He then talks about "starting PD Code 3", used for an active emergency with a response with flashing lights.

Then the DEC caller calls Sergeant Westbrook at MNPD and tells them everything that had happened. In the absence of a business code, Metro Fire had declined entering the situation without “someone being there." Then Westbrook says he would try to “get in touch with the guy over at the prison.”