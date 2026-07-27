/Chinese students learn how to deal with ICE raids in US in special camps | Gravitas

A student in China was startled by loud banging at her door. When she opened it, a man pushed his way inside and asked her to record a video for her family asking for ransom.

However, there is a catch here.

This kidnapping scenario was not real.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The man was simply an instructor from a private summer camp preparing Chinese youngsters who want to study in the US to deal with perceiving risks of living there.

This comes at a time when America’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, is facing flak for its intense crackdown.

As per reports, one of the main components of such camps is training students on how to cope with ICE raids.

It simulates ICE tactics and procedures, preparing participants to respond calmly and effectively to sudden raids in everyday settings like homes, schools and public spaces.

What else do these camps offer?

Apart from kidnapping drills, the courses also reportedly put students through scenarios on how to deal with hate crimes, phone and internet scams as well as bullying.

This new phenomenon in China also assumes significance in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s administration tightening rules for international students.

For instance, it recently imposed a four-year cap on student and cultural exchange visas.

China also took offence at being singled out in case of journalists.

While Chinese journalists can get a US visa for a maximum of three months, the limit for other foreign journalists is 240 days.

China’s ICE-style camps are gaining traction, as US has witnessed a spate of protests throughout the year over Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Protests initially erupted after 37-year old Renee Good was shot dead by ICE officer Jonathan Ross on January 7.

Legal experts also raised concern over a memo of ICE, whereby people can be arrested from their homes without a judicial warrant.

The outrage intensified as another US citizen Alex Pretti was gunned down by ICE agents at point blank range.

In February, Trump removed US Border patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who emerged as the figure of the immigration crackdown.

Recently, a diplomatic row arose as Mexican President Claudia Shein-Baum requested for criminal charges to be filed in US courts over death of its citizens.