Chinese President Xi Jinping praises Macau for choosing unity and negotiation over contention

In a bid to enforce his stance on 'one-nation - two-systems', Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on his tour to the island-states of Hong Kong and Macau.



Xi has consistently maintained the national stance that the People's Republic of China will under no circumstances permit foreign powers and forces from interfering in the 'domestic affairs' of the Chinese state - specifically in matters regarding the 'autonomous' regions of Hong Kong and Macau.



Fresh after elections, the Beijing-backed candidate, Ho Iat Seng, was sworn in as only the third chief executive of the autonomous region at a colourful ceremony attended by President Jinping and his wife.



During the ceremony, the President toasted to the renewal of the Chinese nation and praised the region for choosing unity and negotiation over contention.

Xi's visit to the former Portuguese colony - where he announced a slew of supportive policies - is widely seen as a reward for Macau's stability and loyalty towards the mainland.



The former Portuguese colony - Macau has long been seen as a glimmering showcase for the virtues of obeying Beijing. The city's skyline and economy have changed beyond recognition since the Portuguese left in 1999.



Since then, in the decades gone by, the region has gone on to become the world’s largest gambling hub, surpassing the more rebellious Hong Kong along the way.



Chief executive of Hong Kong - Carrie Lam - is also currently in Macau, leading a delegation to meet with President Xi and to inform him that her administration is working toward restoring public order on her island, only 50 km away.



The jubilation being celebrated in Macau is in stark contrast to the mood in Hong Kong. It is believed that in his speech, Xi sent a firm message to the protestors in Hong Kong, suggesting that the autonomous regions should adhere to the administrative system along with the chief executive to promote democracy and reject all sorts of disturbances and interferences from outside.



Protests are very rare in Macau with more than half of the population immigrating from mainland China in recent decades. On the other hand - Hong Kong has been held up with mass protests for seven months now, with no clear end in sight. Thousands of protestors continue to demonstrate in the streets against the Chinese governments alleged 'clamping down' on their freedoms.