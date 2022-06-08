Chinese mainland reports 44 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, China's National Health Commission reported 44 locally-transmitted verified Covid-19 cases, according to Xinhua. Out of the 44 infections discovered, 35 were found in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

From the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic to the country's economic slump, China has come under fire for its so-called "zero Covid policy."

It is commonly known that Chinese President Xi Jinping wields considerable power over the country's governance and political structures.



Extreme lockdowns in Beijing have sparked demonstrations and fights between officials and citizens who have been forced to stay at home for weeks without access to food or medicine.



Economic growth is expected to fall to levels last seen in the early 1990s as a result of the draconian lockdowns. China's well-publicized 'zero-covid' approach, which the authorities credited with taking the country out of the pandemic until recently, is crumbling as fast rising cases force huge lockdowns similar to those seen in 2020.

