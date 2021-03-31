Chinese city on Myanmar border orders home quarantine, COVID-19 tests

Reuters
Beijing, China Published: Mar 31, 2021, 08.30 AM(IST)

Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound, following imported coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections from neighbouring Myanmar, in the border city of Ruili, Dehong prefecture, Yunn Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

Ruili also ordered a mass COVID-19 testing drive for all in urban area and will severely crack down on illegal border crossings

The southwestern Chinese city of Ruili that borders Myanmar ordered on Wednesday a one-week home quarantine for residents of the city`s urban area due to new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases there.

Ruili also ordered a mass COVID-19 testing drive for all in urban area and will severely crack down on illegal border crossings, according to a statement from the city government published by the Communist Party authorities of Yunnan province. Ruili is located in Yunnan.

(more details awaited)

