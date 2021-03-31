Chinese city on Myanmar border orders home quarantine, COVID-19 tests

The southwestern Chinese city of Ruili that borders Myanmar ordered on Wednesday a one-week home quarantine for residents of the city`s urban area due to new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases there.



Ruili also ordered a mass COVID-19 testing drive for all in urban area and will severely crack down on illegal border crossings, according to a statement from the city government published by the Communist Party authorities of Yunnan province. Ruili is located in Yunnan.



(more details awaited)