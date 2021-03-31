Chinese city on Myanmar border orders home quarantine, COVID-19 tests

Medical workers in protective suits attend to people lining up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound, following imported coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections from neighbouring Myanmar, in the border city of Ruili, Dehong prefecture, Yunn Photograph:( Reuters )
Ruili also ordered a mass COVID-19 testing drive for all in urban area and will severely crack down on illegal border crossings
The southwestern Chinese city of Ruili that borders Myanmar ordered on Wednesday a one-week home quarantine for residents of the city`s urban area due to new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases there.
Ruili also ordered a mass COVID-19 testing drive for all in urban area and will severely crack down on illegal border crossings, according to a statement from the city government published by the Communist Party authorities of Yunnan province. Ruili is located in Yunnan.
