China's rules for "deepfakes" to take effect from January 10

China's new rules for content providers that alter facial and voice data will take effect from January 10, its cyberspace regulator said, as it looks to more tightly scrutinise so-called "deepfake" technology and services.

The regulations from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) issued late on Sunday provide for people to be protected from being impersonated without their consent by deepfakes - images that are virtually indistinguishable from the original, and easily used for manipulation or misinformation.