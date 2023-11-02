LIVE TV
China's face of AI 'race' got millions from the US to fund his research programs

Washington DCEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Nov 03, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

File photo of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Photograph:(AFP)

The growing scientific collaboration between the United States and a number of countries around the world, including China — which the US deems as its rival — may have potential national security consequences for Washington.

The US government has been accused of providing over $30 million in federal grants for research led by a scientist who is now an integral part of China's pursuit of a superior Artificial Intelligence technology, the Newsweek said in an exclusive report. Dr Zhu is a statistics and computing professor. 

The development is deemed peculiar because despite Dr Zhu's move to China's Artificial Intelligence (AI) forefront, the Pentagon continued funding the research led by him. Besides, Dr Zhu allegedly also established a parallel institute in China's Hubei province close to Wuhan. 

What does it mean?

But the scrutiny of such research and collaboration has intensified amid Biden administration's attempt to take lead over China during the ongoing uproar in Washington's power corridors to lead the chip wars.

The National Science Foundation, one of the federal agencies that granted funds to Zhu, began utilising new analytics tools in 2022 to assess potential conflicts of interest.

Most federal grants came during Trump administration

Most of the federal grants received by Zhu were awarded in the decade prior to 2020, the year he returned to China from UCLA, where he was serving since 2002.

During Biden administration's time, two grants were awarded in 2021, one for $699,938 to develop "high-level robot autonomy", another valued at $520,811 to construct "cognitive robot platforms" for intelligence and surveillance systems using ground and aerial sensors.

Zhu was designated as the principal investigator for both grants by the Office of Naval Research, Newsweek report added.

In 2020, the US banned Chinese graduate students with military ties from researching in the US.

Also watch | Gravitas Plus: Who's winning the Chip War?

The Biden administration, in recent months, has taken steps to counter China's acquisition of US technology, especially the semiconductors necessary for the advancements of Artificial Intelligence systems.

author

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

