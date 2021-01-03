China won't be able to join TPP under Xi Jinping: Japanese PM

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday said that so long as China had its current regime under President XI Jinping, it would not be able to join Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade agreement. Suga was quoted by NHK World as he spoke with a commercial broadcaster's radio programme. Suga said he believed that countries, where businesses were run by the state, would find it difficult to join the TPP because its regulations are too high for such a business structure to follow.

The Japanese Prime Minister was responding to Xi Jinping's comments that suggested that China was "positive" about joining the TPP Pact.

Nikkei Asia Review had reported Xi as saying on November 20 that China is open to joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, in a likely move to bolster the country`s presence in Asia while the US focuses on its presidential transition. China "will favourably consider joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership," the Chinese President added.

(With agency inputs)