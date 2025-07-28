/China warns Czech Republic of 'negative impacts' after President meets Dalai Lama in India

On Sunday (July 27), Czech Republic President Petr Pavel met the Dalai Lama in Leh city in India's Ladakh. And that seems to have sent ripples to China. A statement by the Chinese Embassy in Czech Republic highlighted 'strong concern and firm disapproval of President Pavel's disregard for the serious stance of the Chinese side and the overall situation of China-Czech relations'.

"It must be emphasised that Tibet has been an integral part of Chinese territory since ancient times, and Tibetan affairs are purely China's internal affairs, in which no external forces may interfere. The 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile who, under the guise of religion, engages in anti-China separatist activities and is by no means merely a religious figure. His so-called "middle way" and fantasies of creating a "greater Tibetan area" encompassing a quarter of Chinese territory, which never existed in history, are in reality an attempt at "covert independence," which the Chinese government and the Chinese people will absolutely not tolerate. The so-called "Tibetan government-in-exile" is an organised separatist political organisation with a program aimed at achieving "Tibetan independence" and is not recognised by any country, including the Czech Republic. The Chinese side firmly opposes any contacts by representatives of any country with the Dalai Lama's group," it mentioned.

Speaking about his visit, the Czech president said, “For me, it’s a great pleasure and honour to visit the Dalai Lama because he visited my country eleven times, so it’s a great pleasure to reciprocate at least once.”

Pavel added, “He (His Holiness) is not calling for an independent Tibet. He understands the Middle Way very well, and he only wants freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and freedom of language for his own people. And I think we should all support that.”