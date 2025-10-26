China has warned Britain that it could cut diplomatic ties between the two countries if UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer doesn't publicly support Beijing's claims of sovereignty over Taiwan. Speaking to The Telegraph, Beijing's ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, framed the backing as the "key to ensuring the sound and steady development of UK-China relations". He said Britain must accept "Taiwan has never been a country" and "belongs to China."

China reminds the UK of its "unequivocal commitment" towards China

Zheng reminded Britain that it made an "unequivocal commitment" to recognise China's ownership of Taiwan when the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1972, and warned that this understanding must not be forgotten. It must be noted that while Britain acknowledges Beijing’s position under the One China policy, it does not endorse it. Zheng urged London to "honour the solemn commitments it made in 1972" and to "handle Taiwan-related issues prudently".

Beijing, however, regards Taiwan — a self-ruled democracy of 23 million people — as a breakaway province and has vowed to bring it under its control, by force if necessary. Chinese warships and fighter jets now patrol near the island almost daily as part of a pressure campaign.

Taiwan rejects China's claims

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te has rejected Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying the island’s future should be decided only by its people.