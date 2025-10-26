China has warned the UK it could cut ties if PM Keir Starmer doesn’t back Beijing’s claim over Taiwan. Ambassador Zheng Zeguang said London must recognise Taiwan as part of China, citing 1972 commitments.
China has warned Britain that it could cut diplomatic ties between the two countries if UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer doesn't publicly support Beijing's claims of sovereignty over Taiwan. Speaking to The Telegraph, Beijing's ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, framed the backing as the "key to ensuring the sound and steady development of UK-China relations". He said Britain must accept "Taiwan has never been a country" and "belongs to China."
Zheng reminded Britain that it made an "unequivocal commitment" to recognise China's ownership of Taiwan when the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1972, and warned that this understanding must not be forgotten. It must be noted that while Britain acknowledges Beijing’s position under the One China policy, it does not endorse it. Zheng urged London to "honour the solemn commitments it made in 1972" and to "handle Taiwan-related issues prudently".
Beijing, however, regards Taiwan — a self-ruled democracy of 23 million people — as a breakaway province and has vowed to bring it under its control, by force if necessary. Chinese warships and fighter jets now patrol near the island almost daily as part of a pressure campaign.
Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te has rejected Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying the island’s future should be decided only by its people.
Responding to Zeguang's comments, former UK security minister Tom Tugendhat pushed back against Beijing’s stance and said that China's "attempts to distort international law, including claims that UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 confers dominion over Taiwan, should be resisted. These are rightly matters for the Taiwanese people to determine. Using economic coercing to force others to submit does not make it legal”.