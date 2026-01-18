/China-Taiwan tensions rise: 9 Chinese PLA aircraft and PLAN vessels detected near Taiwanese territory

In what is being seen as escalation of tensions between China and Taiwan, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday (Jan 18) said that it recorded nine sorties made by Chinese PLA aircraft and detected nine PLAN vessels around its territorial waters. According to the MND, of the nine sorties, three crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).
Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan's MND detected the presence of 26 sorties of Chinese PLA aircraft, eight naval vessels, and an official ship around its territorial waters. Of the 26 sorties, seven crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ. Taiwan also detected a Chinese army reconnaissance UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) entering its southwestern ADIZ on Saturday, which departed after the island nation issued radio warnings.
In response, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said that he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to interfere. As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, President Lai pledged to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens.
China-Taiwan tensions
Tensions between China and Taiwan have escalated to their highest level in decades. In late December 2025 and early January 2026, China conducted its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan. Taiwan reported a surge in aerial and naval incursions. Last month, a draft Pentagon report revealed that China has likely deployed over 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) across its latest silo fields, with an aim for rapid nuclear expansion. The report highlighted China’s growing military ambitions and strategic focus on Taiwan. It also suggested that China is modernising its nuclear arsenal faster than any other nuclear-armed nation. According to the report, China’s nuclear warhead stockpile stood in the low 600s in 2024, but projections indicate it could exceed 1,000 warheads by 2030.