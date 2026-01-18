/China-Taiwan tensions rise: 9 Chinese PLA aircraft and PLAN vessels detected near Taiwanese territory

In what is being seen as escalation of tensions between China and Taiwan, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday (Jan 18) said that it recorded nine sorties made by Chinese PLA aircraft and detected nine PLAN vessels around its territorial waters. According to the MND, of the nine sorties, three crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan's MND detected the presence of 26 sorties of Chinese PLA aircraft, eight naval vessels, and an official ship around its territorial waters. Of the 26 sorties, seven crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ. Taiwan also detected a Chinese army reconnaissance UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) entering its southwestern ADIZ on Saturday, which departed after the island nation issued radio warnings.

In response, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said that he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to interfere. As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, President Lai pledged to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens.

China-Taiwan tensions