/China’s FM Wang Yi meets PM Modi as Delhi, Beijing seek to reset ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Tuesday during his India visit as the two neighbouring nations seek to reset their relations after having strained ties following the violent clashes between troops of the two nations along the border in 2020. The Chinese FM’s visit is being seen as an effort to put the relationship back on track at a time of global economic turmoil amid the threat of tariff wars.

The efforts to reset ties become vital since US President Donald Trump’s recent moves to impose tariffs on both China and India. By imposing tariffs, Trump may have inadvertently set the stage for an unexpected thaw in India-China ties.

Before calling on Prime Minister Modi, Wang held talks with the National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on a range of issues, including the border situation, trade, and resumption of flight services.

During the meeting with Wang Yi on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that “having seen a difficult period in our relationship… our two nations now seek to move ahead.”