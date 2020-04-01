China reports 36 new coronavirus cases

China on Tuesday reported 36 new cases of coronavirus -- down from 48 a day earlier. Then on Wednesday, the country reported a fall in the new cases, with almost all cases imported from overseas.

All but one of the cases were imported, bringing the total number of imported cases to 806.

Another 130 asymptomatic cases were reported, with a total of 1,367 such cases under observation as of March 31.

There was one reported new case of a local infection, in Guangdong province.