China reports 15 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Chinese authorities have registered 15 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Guangdong province, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.



Besides, there were also nine new imported cases, according to the Commission.



Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, two each in Guangdong and Sichuan, and one each in Beijing and Fujian, reports Xinhua news agency.



No new suspected cases or new deaths related to Covid were reported in the mainland, it added.



With the new cases, China`s overall infection tally has increased to 91,170, while the death toll stood at 4,636.