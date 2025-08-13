China releases 2-minute-long footage of DF-100, a containment boomerang to US

China has unveiled a rare 2-minute-long video showcasing the DF-100 supersonic cruise missile in action. The footage was released on China Central Television (CCTV) as part of the fifth and final episode of the documentary on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of the commemoration of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). This means one of the few occasions since its introduction in 2019, glimpses of the DF-100 supersonic missile. Earlier, it was seen at the 2024 Zhuhai air show.

A notable feature of this footage is the missile’s launch from what appears to be an urban setting rather than a remote desert. The footage featured a cable communication exercise, which featured a scenario which featured full-spectrum jamming, before initiating a launch showing full readiness. “We are on standby for long periods. “

said Zhang Guodong to China Central Television (CCTV) national television of China. Analysts interpret this as a strategic signal of DF-100's enhanced mobility and operational flexibility.

“Our targets are mobile, and so are our positions,” Zhang said.

Capabilities and strategic significance of the Supersonic killer- DF-100

The DF stands for Dong Feng, a prefix which is generally used for ballistic missiles, and CJ stands for Chang Jian, a prefix used for cruise missiles. DF-100 is also known as CJ-100; it is a supersonic land-attack cruise missile with a reported range of around 2,000 km and “meter-level” accuracy. It has an extended range when launched via different platforms. When launched via an H-6N bomber, it could extend up to 6000 km. It has a potential Mach 4 speed, with observer and media reports claiming it has a range of 3000-4000 km of range. This makes it capable of targeting the first and second island chains in the Pacific, such as Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and Guam. Thus posing a direct challenge to the US bases in the Pacific.