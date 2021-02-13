China refused WHO raw COVID-19 data on early cases: Report 

China has refused to provide WHO, the raw COVID-19 data on early cases, said Wall Street Journal on Friday. The report cited WHO investigators is said spoke of heated exchange over lack of detail.

World Health Organisation (WHO) concluded a month-long investigation into origin of COVID-19 in China. The team travelled to various parts of the country including the wet market in Wuhan, where the virus is understood to have caused the first outbreak.

As per the news report, the investigators were provided info about the analysis carried out by Chinese experts. They also provided aggregated data and retrospective analysis based on medical records made in the months preceding the viral outbreak. However, when WHO team asked for raw, personalised data, the request was denied. The raw data may have enabled WHO experts to carry out their own analysis. But it was not possible.

Thoughout WHO team's visit to China, authorities had kept close watch on the members as they visited various parts of the country. Information about their itinerary and immediate findings was not readily forthcoming. Many times, the media had to depend on individual tweets made by team members.

China has repeatedly denied that coronavirus had an origin in the country. The assertive claims have come in spite of country having been the first one to have a massive outbreak.