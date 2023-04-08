China military drills near Taiwan highlights: Chinese planes briefly cross Taiwan Strait median line

Hours before the PLA announced its military drills near Taiwan Strait, China's maritime safety administration which operates from the southeastern province of Fujian, just across the strait from Taiwan said that it would conduct live-fire military drills at two areas off its coast over several days.

In a statement, the maritime authority said that drills would be held between 8:00 am (local time) on Saturday off the coast of Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian, and would be repeated at the same time on Tuesday, Thursday and the following Saturday, as well as April 17 and 20.



They also warned other ships not to enter the waterway during live-fire drills which will take place in a confined area off the coast of Pingtan county in Fujian between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm (local time) next Monday, reported South China Morning Post.