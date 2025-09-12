After the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Chinese President Xi Jinping at the SCO Summit in Tianjin this month, a US Senator, Bill Hagerty, came up with a fresh controversy by claiming that China used an electromagnetic weapon to "literally melt Indian soldiers". He alleged that China deployed the lethal weapon during a border dispute five years ago. The Senator refrained from using the exact name of the dispute, but he mentioned the time frame, as per which he must be referring to the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Hagerty said, “China and India have a long history of grievances and distrust. Barely five years ago, China and India were fighting over a disputed border, and China used an electromagnetic weapon to literally melt Indian soldiers."

This was part of a continuous attempt by America to create chaos between India and China, following both nations' efforts to restore their political relations. This came after US President Donald Trump imposed a heavy tariff on India. After this, Trump remarked that the US had “lost India to darkest China". Later on, he backtracked from his words and called New Delhi an important partner.