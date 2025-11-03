/China fires back after Trump accuses it of secret nuclear testing, says 'always adhered to the path of peaceful development'

China on Monday (Nov 3) denied testing nuclear weapons after US President Donald Trump alleged that the country was among those to have conducted secret tests away from the public eye. In a statement, Beijing's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, “China has always adhered to the path of peaceful development, pursued a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, upheld a self-defence nuclear strategy and abided by its commitment to suspend nuclear testing.”

What did Trump say about China?

Earlier, Trump, during an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, the US president claimed that Russia and China were secretly conducting underground nuclear tests. He said this while defending his surprise decision to resume nuclear testing in the US after more than three decades. He claimed that while the United States has been holding back, other nations have been carrying out nuclear testing. "Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don’t talk about it."