/China envoy in India calls out Trump's 'bullying' over tariffs, bats for India, China's 'peaceful co-existence'

China has once again spoken in favour of India and slammed the United States for the tariff war. Speaking at the Seminar on the 80th Anniversary of the Chinese victory against Japan, Chinese ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, batted for an equal and orderly multipolar world, while slamming Trump's tariffs by saying that “acts of bullying are on the rise” and the world has entered a new period of turbulence. He urged India and China to firmly oppose tariffs and trade wars, uphold the multilateral trading system, and protect the interests of developing nations. Highlighting the rise of unilateralism and bullying amid US tariffs, he stated that the world is facing a critical choice between peace and conflict. As major developing nations and ancient civilisations, China and India should demonstrate global responsibility by contributing to world peace, development, and improved global governance, he said.

Praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting in Beijing, Feihong noted that both sides have implemented an important leadership consensus and should approach their relationship strategically, focusing on cooperation rather than rivalry. The ambassador stressed the need for harmonious coexistence, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation to enhance bilateral ties and set an example for neighbouring major countries. Just days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin also slammed US for its tariff war against India and China and said that no one in the world can talk to them “in that way,” possibly referring to the reckless remarks made by the people of the Trump administration.

Add WION as a Preferred Source