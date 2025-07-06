/China calls Dalai Lama's reincarnation 'inherently an internal affair' urges 'no interference'

The Chinese government once again said on Sunday (July 6) that the reincarnation of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is inherently an internal affair of China and that "no interference by any external forces will be allowed." The statement was made by the Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong.

Taking to X, Feihong wrote, "It has been noted that some Indian official recently made some remarks regarding the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. Chinese government opposes any attempts by overseas organizations or individuals to interfere in or dictate the reincarnation process."

"The reincarnation and succession of the Dalai Lama is inherently an internal affair of China. The Chinese government upholds the principle of independence and self-governance in religious affairs and administers the reincarnation of Living Buddhas, including that of the Dalai Lama, in accordance with the law. No interference by any external forces will be allowed," he added.

The statement comes after the 14th Dalai Lama said that the decision would rest with a trust, not the Chinese government.

The Dalai Lama also for the first time said that he believes he will be reincarnated, which seem to irk the Chinese.

“The reincarnation of Dalai Lamas neither began from him nor will end due to him," Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong wrote on X.

He called the practice of Living Buddha reincarnation a “unique succession method of Tibetan Buddhism".

"The 14th Dalai Lama has affirmed that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue. In fact, as a unique succession method of Tibetan Buddhism, the practice of Living Buddha reincarnation has continued over 700 years. Currently, there are over 1000 reincarnation systems of Living Buddhas in Xizang and Tibetan-inhabited prefectures/counties of Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu and Qinghai provinces," wrote Feihong.