China bans construction of buildings taller than 1,640 feet after concerns over quality

China has banned the construction of skyscrapers taller than 500 metres (1,640 feet) to guarantee public safety following worries about the quality of some projects, according to Bloomberg.

According to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, there are only ten towers in the world that are taller than that, five of which are on mainland China.

Authorities will also have to restrict the construction of structures taller than 250 metres.

Quality issues and safety risks, according to the chief economic planner, have arisen as a result of lax control in some developments.

In May, a 72-story tower in Shenzhen was closed for inspections after complaints of unexplained shaking, raising concerns about the stability of one of the city's highest structures.



