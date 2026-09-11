/Chaos erupts at convention as protester waves Mexican and Palestinian flags during Vance address

A high-profile keynote address by Vice President JD Vance was briefly thrown into chaos when a protester standing on the main floor unfurled and began waving Mexican and Palestinian flags, triggering an immediate and fiery response from the stage. The incident occurred as Vance was delivering a primetime speech emphasising border security and foreign policy alignment. The demonstrator stood up mid-address, holding the two foreign flags aloft while shouting at the podium. The sudden disruption instantly drew sharp reactions from surrounding attendees, causing a momentary pause in the convention proceedings as delegates booed the protester.

Vance stopped his prepared remarks to address the demonstrator directly, pointing toward the individual from the podium. "Well, my friend, if you love Mexico so much, get you’re a** over there," Vance said to the arena floor.

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The remark drew massive applause, cheers, and chants from the delegation crowd before security personnel intervened. Venue security officers quickly moved into the aisle, intercepted the individual, and escorted them out of the arena floor without further violent incident.

The spectacle highlights ongoing tensions surrounding immigration rhetoric and international policy debates present at political conventions this cycle. Demonstrations involving Palestinian flags have been a recurring feature outside various political gatherings nationwide, though disruptions within closed party convention spaces remain strictly policed by venue authorities.