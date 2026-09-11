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Chaos erupts at convention as protester waves Mexican and Palestinian flags during Vance address

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:46 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:46 IST
Chaos erupts at convention as protester waves Mexican and Palestinian flags during Vance address

US VP Vance speaks during 2nd day of the Republican National Committee midterm convention at American Airlines Centre Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

US Vice President JD Vance’s primetime keynote speech was briefly disrupted when a protester unfurled Mexican and Palestinian flags mid-address, drawing a sharp response from the stage.

A high-profile keynote address by Vice President JD Vance was briefly thrown into chaos when a protester standing on the main floor unfurled and began waving Mexican and Palestinian flags, triggering an immediate and fiery response from the stage. The incident occurred as Vance was delivering a primetime speech emphasising border security and foreign policy alignment. The demonstrator stood up mid-address, holding the two foreign flags aloft while shouting at the podium. The sudden disruption instantly drew sharp reactions from surrounding attendees, causing a momentary pause in the convention proceedings as delegates booed the protester.

Vance stopped his prepared remarks to address the demonstrator directly, pointing toward the individual from the podium. "Well, my friend, if you love Mexico so much, get you’re a** over there," Vance said to the arena floor.

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The remark drew massive applause, cheers, and chants from the delegation crowd before security personnel intervened. Venue security officers quickly moved into the aisle, intercepted the individual, and escorted them out of the arena floor without further violent incident.

Also read: ‘I wouldn’t call it a war,’ says JD Vance on ongoing conflict with Iran

The spectacle highlights ongoing tensions surrounding immigration rhetoric and international policy debates present at political conventions this cycle. Demonstrations involving Palestinian flags have been a recurring feature outside various political gatherings nationwide, though disruptions within closed party convention spaces remain strictly policed by venue authorities.

Also read: JD Vance says Trump’s Kharg Island AI video was a message to Iran

After security managed the situation and cleared the aisle, Vance regained control of the microphone, thanking the security staff for their swift handling of the situation before picking up his speech where he left off. Party officials declined to immediately release the identity of the removed demonstrator or clarify whether law enforcement filed formal charges following the eviction.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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