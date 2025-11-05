/Cargo plane crashes after takeoff from US' Louisville Airport, bursts into flames; 3 killed - Video

A UPS wide-body cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, shortly after takeoff killing at least three people. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the incident and said that 11 were injured. Social media video showed the plane bursting into flames. Another video showed a massive fire trail that damaged several buildings as the plane crashed. According to Kentucky Governor, the number of deaths and injuries can increase. The three dead in the fatal crash were the crew members on board, according to UPS and federal officials quoted by news agency Reuters. The plane reportedly took off with fire on one wing.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said that UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The plane was en route to Honolulu. Louisville Metro Emergency Services requested people to avoid the nearby areas as the fire was still on. It said it had issued a shelter-in-place order for all locations within five miles (8 km) of the airport.

