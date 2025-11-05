/Cargo plane crashes after takeoff from US' Louisville Airport, bursts into flames; 3 killed - Video

A UPS MD-11 cargo plane crashed after takeoff from Louisville Airport, killing at least three and injuring 11. The 34-year-old aircraft burst into flames, damaging nearby buildings. Authorities issued a shelter order, and the NTSB is investigating the cause of the deadly crash.
A UPS wide-body cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, shortly after takeoff killing at least three people. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the incident and said that 11 were injured. Social media video showed the plane bursting into flames. Another video showed a massive fire trail that damaged several buildings as the plane crashed. According to Kentucky Governor, the number of deaths and injuries can increase. The three dead in the fatal crash were the crew members on board, according to UPS and federal officials quoted by news agency Reuters. The plane reportedly took off with fire on one wing.
In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said that UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The plane was en route to Honolulu. Louisville Metro Emergency Services requested people to avoid the nearby areas as the fire was still on. It said it had issued a shelter-in-place order for all locations within five miles (8 km) of the airport.
"We've got some initial numbers, but let me tell you I expect them to grow," Beshear said. “Right now we believe we have at least three fatalities. I believe that number is going to get larger. We have at least 11 injuries, some of them very significant that are being treated by local hospitals,” he added.