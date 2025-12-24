Car explosion in Moscow kills 2 police officers, 1 civilian; Russia blames Ukraine - Video

Two Russian police officers have been killed in an explosion in Moscow on Wednesday (Dec 24). Authorities said that a third person was also killed in the blast. Russian television quoted officials to confirm that the police officers died from their injuries, along with a member of the public who was standing nearby. According to the footage, officers were approaching a suspected man when a car he was in blew up. Earlier on Dec 22, Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, head of the operational training directorate of the Russian armed forces’ general staff, died in another car explosion.