Car explosion in Moscow kills 2 police officers, 1 civilian; Russia blames Ukraine - Video

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 13:18 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 13:18 IST
Moscow car explosion Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Two Russian police officers and a civilian were killed in a car explosion in Moscow on Dec 24 while approaching a suspect. Investigators are probing multiple angles, including possible Ukrainian intelligence involvement.

Two Russian police officers have been killed in an explosion in Moscow on Wednesday (Dec 24). Authorities said that a third person was also killed in the blast. Russian television quoted officials to confirm that the police officers died from their injuries, along with a member of the public who was standing nearby. According to the footage, officers were approaching a suspected man when a car he was in blew up. Earlier on Dec 22, Lt Gen Fanil Sarvarov, head of the operational training directorate of the Russian armed forces’ general staff, died in another car explosion.

Svetlana Petrenko, spokesperson for Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, said in a statement, “Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of inquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services.” Russia has accused Ukraine of being behind several high-profile attacks on senior Russian officers.

