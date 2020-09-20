Cannabis coffee in this Hong Kong cafe makes you relaxed without giving a high

Cannabis is a controlled, even banned substance in many parts of the world. However, the degree of control varies as per laws in different countries. In Hong Kong, a cafe serving Cannabis Coffee and Cannabis Beer has thrown open its doors for customers. What's more, the cafe is serving the beverages without breaking law of the land.

The cafe, going by the name 'Found' sells Cannabis coffee for USD 10 while you can swig a cannabis beer by paying USD 9.

THC, a compound found in canabis is known for giving person a high. However, CBD, a substance obtained from the cannabis plant is said to reduce stress without the high.

Found is said to have made use of CBD to create unique concoctions on the menu. Media reports quoted some of customers describing cannabis coffee as 'delicious'. Apart from coffee and beer, Found sells biscuits and fruit juices that contain CBD.

As per laws in Hong Kong, illicit import of cannabis or controlled cannabinoids is a crime. But CBD, the substance used to make the product in Found cafe does not fall under controlled cannabinoids.

