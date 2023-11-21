Canadian MP Chandra Arya calls authorities to take action as pro-Khalistani supporters issue threat to temples

Canadian MP Chandra Arya on Monday (Nov 20) warned of a possible threat at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey while sharing a video of pro-Khalistani backers.

Taking to his official X account, Arya urged Canadian authorities to look into the matter and take stern action against the ones abusing freedom of speech and expression.

He wrote, "Last week, Khalistan supporters verbally abused a Sikh family outside a Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC, according to some reports. Now it appears the same Khalistan group wants to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey."

"All these are being done in the name of freedom of speech and expression. Like a broken record, I am again asking Canadian authorities to step in and take action," he added. Last week Khalistan supporters verbally abused a Sikh family outside a Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey BC according to some reports.

Now it appears the same Khalistan group want to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey.

Emphasizing how Hindu temples were being attacked in the country over the past years to spread unrest, Arya said, "Hindu temples have been attacked many times during the last couple of years. Hate crimes are being committed against Hindu-Canadians."

"Allowing these things to continue to be done openly and publicly is not acceptable," he said.

Earlier, Arya had claimed that the extremist elements were “attacking” and “threatening” the Hindu community residing in Canada to go back to India.

He then urged all the Hindu-Canadians to stay vigilant and report any unforeseen incident to law enforcement agencies.

'Hindu Canadians considered soft targets'

Arya had claimed that the Hindu Canadians were considered soft targets in the country.

“Two well-organised groups claiming to represent their faiths have been attacking Hindu-Canadian community leaders, Hindu organisations and even me. For over 10 months, I have been attacked for raising a flag with our Hindu religious sacred symbol Aum on our parliament hill,” he stated.

“As Canadians, we can be proud of our Hindu faith and heritage and our impressive contribution to the socio-economic success of our country Canada,” he added.