Canada: Five million bees fall off truck near Toronto

Drivers in Canada's Toronto were on Wednesday (August 30) warned to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilt crates carrying five million bees onto a road. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, the Halton Regional Police said they received a call early Wednesday that bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilt onto Guelph Line, north of Dundas Street, in Burlington.

It was “quite the scene,” Constable Ryan Anderson said, adding that crates were on the road and swarms of bees were flying around. The initial beekeeper who was present at the scene was stung a few times, Anderson said.

An hour later, the regional police put out a notice on social media and several beekeepers approached the police to help. Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene, the police official further said.

By 9.15 am Wednesday, police said most of the five million bees were safely collected and the crates were being hauled away. Some crates had been left behind for the uncollected bees to return to them on their own.

It was reported that these bees might have been a part of a pollination service, in which farmers hire beekeepers to help pollinate their crops.

(With inputs from agencies)

