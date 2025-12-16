/Canada expands citizenship eligibility for people born and adopted abroad under new law

The Government of Canada has modified its citizenship framework with the introduction of Bill C-3, which came into force on December 15, 2025. This new bill amends the Citizenship Act (2025) so that more people can apply for Canadian citizenship who were limited by the first-generation limit or other limitations.
“These changes to our citizenship law reflect how Canadian families live today. Many Canadians choose to study abroad, travel to experience another culture, or relocate for family or personal reasons and still have a meaningful connection to our country. This new legislation strengthens the bond between Canadians at home and around the world, and reaffirms the values we hold as a nation,” said Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, in a statement.
What will Bill C-3 change?
Under this law, any Canadian parent born or adopted abroad can now pass on their citizenship to their children born or adopted outside Canada, if they can demonstrate that they stayed at least three years in Canada before years in Canada before their child’s birth or adoption. The reform aims to modernise long-standing Canadian Citizenship law and its inequalities. It aims to find the "Lost Canadians", such as diaspora communities to affirm their place and strengthen the sense of belonging ness.