Canada: 20-year-old driver sleeps as Tesla car travels at 150 km/hr, charged

A 20-year-old man was charged and his license suspended for 24 hours after he was found asleep sitting on the drivers' seat in a Tesla car that was travelling at 150 km/hr at a highway in Canada.

Royal Canadian Mounted police on Thursday said that they received a complaint on July 9 that a Model S Tesla car was speeding on the highway near the town of Ponoka.

"The car appeared to be self-driving, travelling over 140km/h, with both front seats completely reclined and both occupants appearing to be asleep," said the police in a statement, reported The Guardian.

The police said after they flashed a light on the car, it picked up the speed and reached "exactly" 150 km/hr.

The 20-year-old driver was charged with speeding and his license was suspended for 24 hours.

The province of Alberta, where the incident occurred, will also charge the driver with dangerous driving.

With the arrival of self-driving vehicles, spearheaded by Tesla, maintaining road safety has become a challenge.

An Ontario driver in January was charged with speeding after he was found flossing his teeth using both his hands as the vehicle was running at a speed of 135 km/hr.

