Cameron introduced friend to senior politician, denies receiving monetary benefits

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron is in the news for introducing his schoolfriend to a senior politician who is known as the 'fixer' of Conservative Party in the UK. As reported by The Guardian, Cameron's friend Hugh Warrender was representing a South Korean company that wanted to sell coronavirus testing kits to UK government.

Warrender reportedly contacted Cameron in April last year as a representative of the company. Cameron then connected Warrender with Lord Andrew Feldman, the 'fixer' in the Conservative Party. Feldman was working at Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

It has been reported that Warrender refused to disclose name of the company.

Lord Feldman has denied that any meetings with Warrender took place.

Spokesperson for David Cameron has denied that Cameron had any ties with the company and said that Cameron has received no remuneration.