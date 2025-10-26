/Cambodia nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize after signing of ceasefire agreement with Thailand

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Sunday (Oct 26) nominated United States President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Manet said that Trump deserves Nobel Prize for his role in brokering the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords signed between Cambodia and Thailand. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hun said the nomination represents “the gratitude of the Cambodian people” for Trump’s leadership. He also said that Trump helped to achieve lasting peace between the two neighbouring countries after years of border tension.

“Recognising your unwavering dedication and resolute efforts to promote peace, not only between Cambodia and Thailand but also among other nations, and reflecting the gratitude of the Cambodian peoples, I have nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Hun said. “Peace saves lives, and this is the heartfelt wish of our people,” he added.

Trump co-signs Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreement

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump co-signed a truce between Thailand and Cambodia during the first stop on his Asia tour on Sunday. Five days of clashes erupted along Thailand and Cambodia's jungle-clad frontier this summer, as a territorial dispute triggered open combat, killing more than 40 people and forcing 300,000 to flee their homes.

Meanwhile, Trump had received a wave of nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize from various leaders. However, he was not awarded Nobel Peace Prize this year. Venezuela Opposition Leader María Corina Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Malta’s Foreign Minister Ian Borg and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif nominated Trump for Nobel Prize earlier.