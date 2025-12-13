/Cambodia accuses Thailand of fresh F-16 airstrikes despite Trump's peace call - What we know

Shortly after US President Donald Trump made a truce call to leaders of the warring South Asian nations, Cambodia accused Thailand of continuing airstrikes on its territory even as both sides had agreed to halt hostilities. In a statement posted on X, the Cambodian defence ministry said that Thai forces carried out fresh attacks earlier in the day. There was no immediate response from Thai authorities to the Cambodian claims. Cambodia said that Thai military used F-16 fighter jets to drop as many as seven bombs on multiple locations in Cambodian territories.

“On December 13, 2025, the Thai military used two F-16 fighter jets to drop seven bombs” on multiple locations inside Cambodia, the ministry said.The statement added that the strikes continued despite the announcement of a truce. “Thai military aircraft have not stopped bombing yet,” the post on X by Cambodian defence ministry added.



Earlier, US President Trump said that the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia are ready for peace and agreed to halt fighting. Trump announced the truce on his social media platform Truth Social, after speaking with both leaders over the phone. "I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War. They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump also called the triggering point of the fresh clashes an “accident.” The fresh clashes were triggered after a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine, allegedly placed near disputed border area by Cambodia, in November. Cambodia denied the claims, but the Thai soldier died later prompting Thailand to launch an air strike. Trump said, “The roadside bomb that originally killed and wounded numerous Thai Soldiers was an accident, but Thailand nevertheless retaliated very strongly.”