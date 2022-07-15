Calls grow for no-confidence vote against South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa’s third largest political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), on Thursday called for a vote of no confidence in parliament against President Cyril Ramaphosa and ultimately his impeachment.

“We are not seeking an ordinary motion of no confidence, we seek impeachment,” Party leader Julius Malema said, citing allegations of corruption stemming from the theft of cash in US dollars from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, Eskom’s rolling blackouts, high crime rate and high fuel prices.

"The EFF will approach all political parties in parliament, including the ANC, to engage on a motion of no confidence against Cyril Ramaphosa," Malema said, adding that he will also approach the courts to compel the South African Reserve Bank, the South African Revenue Services, the Financial Intelligence Centre and all relevant structures to demand Ramaphosa be held accountable for the Phala Phala farm scandal.

This comes after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president alleging him of corruption, money laundering and kidnapping, claiming that Ramaphosa concealed a robbery in which millions of dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

President Ramaphosa has, however, refuted these claims but confirmed that a robbery had taken place at his farm in Limpopo on February 9, 2020, in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen, and that the incident had been reported to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the South African Police Service for investigation.

Malema did not shy from blaming President Rampahosa for the poor state of the country.

“The conditions of our people are getting worse, and all systems that guarantee the dignity of our people are crumbling. Since Ramaphosa assumed office as the President of South Africa, there is crisis after crisis and worse, the quality of life and livelihood for millions of our people are degenerating," he said.

National shutdown

Malema joined the chorus on the national shutdown stating that they want Ramaphosa to step down.

"The EFF will also form part of all progressive formations and organisations in South Africa to plan and engage in a national shutdown will will seek to remove Cyril Ramaphosa from office," Malema said

“The national shut down is to demand our country back from an incompetent, directionless and criminal syndicate that enjoys the protection of white monopoly capital,” he added.

