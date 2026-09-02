/Bus crash in Egypt’s Sinai kills at least 16, 10 Jordanians among dead

A bus crash in Egypt's eastern Sinai Peninsula killed 16 people and injured 28 others on Wednesday (Sep 2), the health ministry said. At least twenty ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident, between the popular tourist towns of Dahab and Nuweiba on South Sinai's eastern coast. The victims included 10 people from Jordan, according to state television in the kingdom. "Ten Jordanians died after a passenger bus overturned on the Dahab-Nuweiba road in Egypt's South Sinai governorate," Jordan's official Al-Mamlaka channel said, adding that the bus was carrying 43 people in total, 22 of them Jordanians.

Jordan's Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Majali said that preliminary information received by the Jordanian Embassy in Cairo indicated that an Egyptian passenger bus carrying Jordanian and Egyptian nationals was involved in the accident, which resulted in several deaths and injuries. Majali said initial information confirmed that a number of Jordanians were among the casualties. The ministry’s Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate and the Jordanian Embassy in Cairo are coordinating with Egyptian authorities to follow up on the accident and the condition of the Jordanian nationals involved, he added. A team from the Jordanian Embassy in Cairo is on its way to Nuweiba to follow up on the condition of the injured and facilitate the repatriation of the bodies of the Jordanian victims to the Kingdom.