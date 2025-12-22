/Bus accident in Indonesia kills 16 people, some in critical condition

A passenger bus carrying 34 people crashed in Indonesia’s main island of Java just after midnight Monday, killing 16 passengers, said officials. The incident happened after the driver lost control on a toll road and struck a concrete barrier before rolling onto its side. The inter-province bus from the capital Jakarta was taking the passengers to the ancient royal city of Yogyakarta when it overturned at a bend at the Krapyak toll way in Central Java’s Semarang city.

“The forceful impact threw several passengers and left them trapped against the bus body,” said Budiono, a search and rescue agency chief, according to Associated Press.

After the accident was reported, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of six passengers who died at the scene. Another 10 people died while being taken to hospital or being treated.

