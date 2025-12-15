/Brown University shooting: Victims identified as police release 'person of interest'; search for gunman resumes

Two students who lost their lives in a shooting at Brown University have now been identified, as police continue their search for the attacker who remains at large. The victims were named as Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov. The shooting took place on Saturday (December 13) afternoon inside a classroom at the Holley Engineering Building on Brown’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island. Nine other people suffered injuries in the attack.

Earlier, authorities briefly detained a “person of interest” following an early lead, but that individual has since been released. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said investigators found “no legal grounds” to continue holding the person, adding that new evidence has shifted the direction of the investigation. Law enforcement agencies are now focusing on gathering additional surveillance footage to help identify the suspect. FBI Director Kash Patel said federal authorities are committed to a continuous, round-the-clock effort to bring the shooter to justice.

Providence Police Chief Colonel Oscar Perez said investigators believe the previously detained individual does not match the person captured on CCTV footage leaving the scene dressed entirely in black. Officials have not disclosed why that person was initially taken into custody. Brown University said there is currently no specific threat to the campus or surrounding community, but urged students and staff to remain alert. All remaining in-person classes and examinations for the semester have been cancelled.

What happened at Brown University?

The gunfire started firing around 4 pm local time, triggering a large-scale emergency response. On Sunday (December 14), Providence Mayor Brett Smiley confirmed that one of the injured victims remained in critical condition, while several others were stable and one had been released from hospital care. Tributes have poured in for the victims. The College Republicans of America confirmed that Ella Cook served as vice president of Brown’s chapter, remembering her as courageous, compassionate, and deeply committed to her peers.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences over the death of Mr Umurzokov, an Uzbek national. US Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jonathan Henick also offered sympathies, describing the loss as a tragedy that cut short a promising future. Family members told US media that Umurzokov aspired to become a neurosurgeon and was known for his intelligence and kindness.

The White House also acknowledged the tragedy, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and President Donald Trump extending condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery to those injured. Brown University President Christina Paxson said some campus areas remain closed as investigations continue. She added that approximately 2,000 students were temporarily moved to safe locations overnight, praising community members who offered shelter and support.