Two people were killed while eight others were critically injured following a mass shooting incident at a prestigious US university near Boston. A ninth person was also wounded by bullet fragments. The authorities have urged people in the area to remain in lockdown as the gunman was still at large.

“I can confirm that there are two individuals who have died this afternoon, and there are another eight in critical status, though stable,” Providence, Rhode Island, Mayor Brett Smiley told a news conference.

Deputy Police Chief Timothy O'Hara said, “We’re utilizing every resource possible to find this suspect. The shelter in place is still in order and I urge people to take that very seriously. Please do not come to the area.”

What happened at Brown University?

The incident took place in the afternoon at Brown University’s Barus and Holley building, which is home to the engineering and physics departments. The university said that multiple exams were scheduled in the building at the time of the shooting.

At 4:22 pm, the university sent an emergency alert reporting “an active shooter near Barus and Holley Engineering.” The warning further said, “Lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice.”

Law enforcement and first responders reached the scene. Local media WPRI reported clothing and blood on the sidewalk. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also present at the scene.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel said that the agency was providing “all capabilities necessary.”

US President Donald Trump was also briefed on the situation. “What a terrible thing it is,” he said. “All we can do right now is pray for the victims.”

What we know about gunman

According to law enforcement, the suspect is described as a man dressed in all black and was last seen leaving the building. Authorities have so far not recovered any weapons.