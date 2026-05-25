/British man dies from 'detox' ritual that uses poison from giant leaf frog

A “detox” treatment using a drug derived from the poisonous skin of an Amazonian tree frog has left a British man dead.Kristian Trend, 40, fell victim to what is known as the Kambo drug, which is traditionally used in South American “purging” ceremonies, the report claims. Trend had taken part in a "cleansing" ceremony and became sick at a property in Leicester in April. The Leicestershire Police Department responded to reports that a man was "unwell" at the apartment. They tried to treat him at the scene before transporting him to the hospital, where he passed away. “He was going to cleanse himself, that's what he said to me. He was very spiritual. He took a lot of vitamins. But I don't know what happened," Trend's mother told The Telegraph. Trend was a wellbeing coach and cancer survivor.

What is Kambo that killed wellness influencer Kristian Trend?

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Kambo is an Amazonian treatment that is banned in several countries, including South American countries Brazil and Chile, but is available to be legally purchased in the United Kingdom. It is made from the dried poisonous skin secretions of the giant leaf frog. Kambo is becoming popular across Europe and is marketed as "a well-being aid" and a "life-changing experience". His mother added, "We haven’t had the test results back yet. I don’t know anything, and I don’t even think I want to know what happened. It won’t bring him back." She is particularly devastated that he died because of something like this after recovering from "Burkitt lymphoma cancer, which he nearly died from."