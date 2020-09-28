British artist is painting world's largest canvas to raise money for children's charities

An artist from the United Kingdom is hoping to raise more than $30 million for children’s charities by painting the world’s largest canvas. And guess what? He intends auction it in 60 sections.

The piece is titled “The Journey of Humanity”, and will measure 2,000 square metres as reported by Reuters. Additionally, it will benefit global organisations like UNICEF, UNESCO, Global Gift Foundation, Dubai Cares, etc.



A view shows the giant canvas painted by British artist Sacha Jafri, who partnered with UNICEF and UNESCO looking to raise up $30 million from selling the painting and donating them to children's charities, at The Atlantis hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 20, 2020 | Reuters

The artist, Sacha Jafri was staying in the United Arab Emirates when the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. Jafri intends to imbibe contributions by children from across the globe. His work is being painted in a ballroom at Dubai’s Atlantis resort.

Given the times, the themes are isolation and connection.

"Children do not have the tools to deal with what they're going through right now," Jafri told Reuters.

"I wanted to put a call out to the children of the world, to basically give them a chance to express themselves emotionally”, Jafri added.

The canvas was painted over six months and used 1,200 gallons of paint, with 1,000 brushes. It will now tour the UAE.

The artist, hoping to use philanthropic connections cultivated over 25 years, is eyeing $30 million for the auctioning of the piece.

Owing to COVID-19, economies around the around are struggling.

"We pray and we hope that's going to be the case. And if not, whatever comes is so welcome," Maria Bravo of the Global Gift Foundation told Reuters.

"At this moment anything helps truly. We had to cancel all our galas this year. We had to create new ways to fundraise”, Bravo added.