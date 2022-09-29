Bridge collapse in Brazil leaves 3 dead, up to 15 missing

A bridge collapsed in the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas on Wednesday, leaving three dead. Up to 15 people are missing following the incident, firefighters and local media said. The Amazonas Fire Department said it was searching for the missing people after the collapse of a bridge on the BR-319 highway in the city of Careiro.

It added that another 14 people have sustained injuries. The collapse occurred as some vehicles were crossing the bridge. Local media outlet G1 quoted multiple witnesses as saying the bridge had a crack that had caused a traffic jam before the collapse.

Due to the collapse of the bridge, locals were forced to cross the river in canoes. People have been advised to stay away from the area until the bridge is repaired. The state government has not said anything about the incident yet.

(With inputs from agencies)