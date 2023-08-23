BRICS Summit, Day-2: PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with SA Prez Ramaphosa

Putin said the bloc was on the course to meet the aspirations of most of the world community. He said that the US dollar was losing its global role in an "objective and irreversible" process.

He added that de-dollarisation is "gaining momentum" and the members of the group are seeking to reduce their reliance on the greenback in mutual transactions.

Putin is not attending the summit in-person as he is sought by the West-backed International Criminal Court (ICC) over allegations that he deported Ukrainian children.