BRICS Summit, Day-2: PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with SA Prez Ramaphosa
Story highlights
BRICS Summit, Day-2: India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 23) is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Stay with WION to get all the latest updates
recommended stories
recommended stories
Putin said the bloc was on the course to meet the aspirations of most of the world community. He said that the US dollar was losing its global role in an "objective and irreversible" process.
He added that de-dollarisation is "gaining momentum" and the members of the group are seeking to reduce their reliance on the greenback in mutual transactions.
Putin is not attending the summit in-person as he is sought by the West-backed International Criminal Court (ICC) over allegations that he deported Ukrainian children.
There are speculations that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting. While there are reports about the same doing the rounds, there's no official confirmation yet.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra was also asked about the same and he replied that it is "still being developed".
"We have a positive intent and an open mind when it comes to BRICS expansion," Kwatra said.
The BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue happened on the opening day of the summit in Johannesburg.
In his address at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, PM Modi said India will soon be a five trillion dollar economy and in the coming years will be the growth engine of the world.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said as the country has an urbanised population and can provide a stable workforce in future, BRICS countries have an opportunity to contribute to and participate in Africa's growth story.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in recorded remarks that the grouping was on course to meet the aspirations of most of the world's population.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he wanted Argentina to join the BRICS group of emerging countries, as Brazil's neighbor struggles with a lack of foreign reserves.
China's leader Xi Jinping told the group that China's economy was resilient and that the fundamentals for its long-term growth remained unchanged.
On the second day of the 15th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to attend open and closed plenary sessions in Johannesburg.
The plenaries will be followed by a cultural performance and a banquet dinner hosted by President Ramaphosa.